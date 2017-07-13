Rasen Library gets ready for summer reading challenge

A fun packed summer is planned at Market Rasen Library as the popular Summer Reading Challenge launches this Saturday, July 15.

Aimed at children four to 11 years of age, this year’s theme is Animal Agents.

Go along to the library between 10am and 1pm on Saturday to sign up.

Then, collect a prize for every two books you read and a special winner’s medal when the six-book challenge has been completed.

Those under four can get involved too by completing the mini challenge to collect a prize.

To go with the challenge, there are a number of activity days taking place.

The first is on Tuesday, July 25, from 1pm to 2.15pm, when Owlin Mad will be visiting.

Go along to meet the real owl detectives to find out ‘twit twoo dunnit’.

Booking is essential and the cost is £2.

Other events take place on Wednesdays throughout August, some free and others £1 per child.

A celebration event will round the reading challenge off on Tuesday, September 12, when certificates will be presented.

The weekly storytime sessions also continue through the summer every Tuesday, from 2.15pm to 2.45pm.

Call in to find out more.