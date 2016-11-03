Rasen librarian Pat marks 20 years’ service

It was a day of celebration at Market Rasen Library as staff member Pat Forester marked 20 years working in the library service.

During that time, Pat has been a familiar face at both the Welton, now closed, and Market Rasen centres.

She was presented with a long-service certificate - which recognised her ‘dedicated service, devotion and commitment’ - together with some high street shopping vouchers by GLL, who now run Lincolnshire’s libraries.

Things have certainly changed at libraries since Pat joined the service and this Saturday (November 5) is a prime example of that.

As part of the BBC’s #LovetoRead campaign, Market Rasen Library will be holding a drop in between 10.30am and 12.30pm to show how to access the wide range of free ebooks and emagazines available - remember to take along your tablet.