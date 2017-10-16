Search

Rasen Hub hosts free coffee morning

Rasen Hub EMN-171008-080512001
Rasen Hub, Bluebird Care and Tesco have joined together to host a free coffee morning next Wednesday, October 18.

Pop down to Rasen Hub, in the town’s Union Street, between 10am and 1pm for a free coffee and slice of cake.