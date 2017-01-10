Rasen Hub back in action

Rasen Hub in Union Street has reopened following a Christmas break.

Forthcoming events include a leather workshop on Saturday, January 21.

There are also the regular sessions by support groups such as Citizens Advice, as well as weekly craft sessions.

Public access computers are available between 10am and 3pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Rasen Mail will be holding editorial drop-in sessions every Friday, from 10am to 1pm. Readers are encouraged to call in to speak to one of our reporters.