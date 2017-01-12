Rasen heritage project still on track

The project to restore Market Rasen’s station building and bring it back to its former glory is well on track.

The building heralded the arrival of the railway to the town in 1848, part of the ‘railway mania’ as it became known.

Now, community interest company, Market Rasen Station Community Project Ltd, is working hard on the grade II listed building.

So far, the roof has been stripped and repaired to make it watertight for the first time in many years.

“This project has only been possible with the financial support of the Heritage Lottery Fund,” said a spokesman for MRSCP Ltd.

“The development grant of £71,700 has been used for the roof and also enabled us to provide hard hat tours and develop a plan for heritage activities and interpretation.”

But this is not the end of the story.

There is now a second round application going forward to the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) for a grant of £465,800.

This money will support the total refurbishment of the interior to provide modern start up office spaces and a community space, in what was the booking hall and stationmaster’s office.

“This space is much needed in town,” said the spokesman.

“It will enable small groups to meet in a pleasant environment and will have many uses, from the local heritage group monthly meetings to hosting art exhibitions and many more opportunities.”

As previously reported, the building will also house a permanent display of the heritage and history of the building, from its opening in 1848 to its closure in 1966.

The project’s heritage officer Hazel Barnard is still meeting with a variety of people who had an involvement with the workings of the station in the late 20th century.

Their stories, along with previously known information, will form the core of the displays.

While the second round application is being considered, the building will remain under wraps with hoardings surrounding it.

These hoardings are being used as a temporary display space, with paintings depicting train travel created by students at De Aston School and CLIP in the town.

There are also two notice boards to keep the travelling public up to date with the restoration works.

“We are doing all we can to minimise the disruption to members of the public and the award winning Market Rasen Station Adoption Group, a local voluntary group, continues to ensure that the platform areas are kept looking their absolute best,” added the spokesman.