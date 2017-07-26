Rasen five-year-old braves the shave

A proud dad says his five-year-old son is a little hero after he ‘braved the shave’ to raise money for the Macmillan Cancer.

Ollie Fletcher-Brown before his brave shave

Young Ollie Fletcher-Brown had ‘a cheeky grin on his face’ as he undertook the head-shaving challenge at his school, Market Rasen Primary.

So far, he has managed to raise in the region of £800!

Ollie’s charity shave was carried out by his auntie Sophie Emmerson, with support from mum Natalie, dad Wayne, sister Harper (2) and all the family... as well as his entire school.

And Ollie is no stranger to needing support himself, having been born with cerebral palsy.

....and after

Dad Wayne Fletcher-Brown described how Ollie had been ‘through the mill’.

He said: “He’s no stranger to needing trips to hospital since he’s been in and out himself.

“He had to have an operation on the back on one of his legs at just one and a half years old - and he even had to learn to walk twice.

“He’s been through the mill but all this motivates him to help others.

“He’s a little hero - but believe me he can be cheeky and naughty at times too!”

Ollie’s decision to brave the shave was quite spontaneous but also, as his father revealed, was ‘a long time coming’.

Mr Fletcher-Brown added: “I personally choose to shave my hair and I’ve caught Ollie with my shaver a couple of times - so perhaps it was a long time coming!

“But really it all came about when he saw an advert for the shave and said, ‘I want to do that!’

“We were only really planning it for about three weeks so to have raised that amount in such a short time is pretty outstanding.”

And watching his young son in his charitable endeavour brought a little lump to this proud father’s throat.

Mr Fletcher-Brown said: “I’m not an emotional man but I did have a bit of a moment when he had the shave done.

“He had a cheeky grin throughout and was a little overwhelmed by it all - and now he and I look like twins!

“But it will have all grown back by the time summer is over.”

And what did Ollie himself make of his charitable efforts?

He told the Rasen Mail: “It was really good.

“I did it for all the people who have got cancer and I felt really proud of myself.”