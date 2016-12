Duckworth Land Rover of Market Rasen helped raise £3,000 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

The business sponsored a track day at Cadwell for Skegness Round Table.

“I am thrilled that such an enjoyable and exciting day raised such a large amount for local charities and the ambucopter,” said event organiser Mitchell Clark.

“I would like to thank Duckworth Land Rover for its support.”

Air ambulance representatives Ann and Geoff Crawforth went along to collect the cheque.