Rasen firm bags some cash for guide dogs fund

Staff at Duckworth Land Rover of Market Rasen have presented a cheque for £1,186.44 – raised from various car shows held across the UK – to Guide Dogs.

Parts manager Kevin Bates said: “We used to give away our cotton shopper bags for life when people bought items from us, but then we thought it would be nice to ask for voluntary donations in return for a bag.

“Our customers and the show staff have been extremely supportive of our efforts and we are proud to have raised this much money for such a good cause.”