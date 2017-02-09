Rasen death: “We didn’t hear about my brother’s death for two weeks” says man’s twin brother

The twin brother of a man found dead in Market Rasen has spoken out after claiming police did not inform the family of his death for two weeks.

David Mullen’s body was found in a car in Mill Street on the morning of January 13.

David Mullen EMN-170602-105627001

Police deemed the death ‘not suspicious’.

Speaking to the Market Rasen Mail, his twin brother Jon Mullen said the way the father-of-three’s death was handled was ‘disgusting’.

He claims the police did not contact him or any of his family members about his brother’s death, and has now lodged an official complaint.

It also fell to Jon to inform his twin’s three children.

He said: “We weren’t told anything for two weeks.

“We only found out that David had died when the coroner rang my mother and asked her what she wanted doing with the body.

“He had a great life until four years ago, but he’s spent the past four years living like a nomad, moving from place to place. It’s as if the police have just seen a homeless bum, gathered him up and bundled him off.

“No one deserves this, no matter what they’ve done.

“Someone’s dropped the ball and it’s disgusting.”

Jon and David grew up in Ayreshire, where they ‘did everything together’.

They moved to Lincolnshire as teenagers with their mother following the death of their father.

David, who lived in Grimsby, had come to Rasen last year and stayed for a time at Market Rasen House.

Jon said: “Whenever I was going through a tough time, he was the one who picked me up and told me to sort my life out, and I’ve supported him in return.

“It’s always been the case that if I didn’t feel right in myself, he wouldn’t be either.”

“He’s had his personal problems, but he was a wonderful man who would do anything for anyone.

“You can go to every place he’s been and people will say he’s a lovely bloke.

“Everyone we’ve spoken to in Market Rasen has been amazing.

“They’ve been full of praise for David.”

For Jon, the important thing is ‘gaining closure’.

He said: “He’s my twin brother which makes it so much harder as you just know when something’s not right.

“It’s made me feel crazy.

“Until I get closure, I will not be able to grieve for my brother.

“He was a human being who was loved by a lot of people.”

When approached for comment, Chief Inspector Suzanne Davies told The Mail: “We cannot comment on this specific case as there is an active investigation into the circumstances following a complaint.

“In general terms informing family of the death of a loved one is clearly a very important responsibility.

“All efforts should be made to pass the message with speed and sensitivity.

“If we have failed in this duty then it is very important that we find out why and make sure that there are processes in place to negate any failure in the future.”