Rasen crash victim goes to great heights to thank LIVES

A Market Rasen woman who survived a horrific crash is going to great heights to thank the people who helped her on that day.

Despite being terrified of heights, Lucy Bucknall will be abseiling down the DoubleTree by Hilton in the centre of Lincoln next month to raise money for LIVES.

The crash scene from 2012 EMN-170821-062918001

On July 15, 2012, Lucy was involved in a collision just outside Market Rasen.

She broke her pelvis in three places, causing it to collapse, and also broke her lower neck.

Five years on, Lucy still recalls the terrifying experience, where her car lurched forward and the impact of the collision sent her car spinning into oncoming 60mph traffic.

Lucy was trapped in her car for around two hours and while the fire crew were cutting her out, it was LIVES volunteer first responders who kept her calm and stable, staying by her side throughout the ordeal.

LIVES to Lucy literally meant the difference between living the life she is now or having potentially severe paralysis or even death.

“I am forever in their debt,” said Lucy. “Nothing I do or say will ever be enough to thank them for what they did for me on that horrific day.

“I live in a rural area, so the LIVES responders are a vital member the community.

“The work LIVES do is second to none; they are simply amazing, saving lives on a daily basis.”

To support Lucy in her brave challenge, you can donate on her JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/Lucinda-Bucknall.