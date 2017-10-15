Rasen crafters help support Nomad Trust

A Market Rasen business has turned to its talented customers to help support the county’s homeless.

The Stitch Witch, in the town’s Union Street, held a fundraising day to raise money for the Lincoln-based Nomad Trust.

The event raised more than £250, through refreshments, a large raffle and some games.

Owner Gail Belinda Lee said: “We hold a fundraiser every year, with a different charity being the focus.

“This year we chose the Nomad Trust and as well as sending the money to them, we will also be sending a number of blankets.

“Thanks go to everyone who supported our event in any way and also to everyone who contributed to the blankets - but the blankets will be ongoing, so there is still time to get involved.”

Gail is asking people to knit or crochet nine inch squares and take them into the shop, where they will be made into blankets.

Gail added: “Five blankets have already been completed, but it would be lovely to be able to provide even more to help the people supported by the Nomad Trust.”

Anyone who would like to contribute can take in their knitted or crocheted squares to the Stitch Witch at any time.

Call in and speak to Gail, who will be happy to give advice on how to create the squares.

Alternatively, call the shop on 01673 849051