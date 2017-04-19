Rasen councillors slam Mill Road parking ‘chaos’

Councillors and residents in Market Rasen have hit out against parking ‘chaos’ near the town’s schools - claiming accidents are ‘waiting to happen’.

Coun Stephen Bunney raised the issue at this month’s town council meeting.

Coun Bunney labelled the parking situation outside the primary school in Mill Road as ‘chaos’.

He also re-opened the parking charge debate, saying parents ‘no longer have a free car park’ following a decision by West Lindsey District Council to implement fees.

Coun Bunney said: “Parking at the primary school is chaos.

“The situation is serious at De Aston School as well.

“Parents no longer have a free car park although but they need to understand that it is free after 3pm.”

Following the meeting, residents contacted the Rasen Mail with some claiming the problem was caused by parents driving their children to school, rather than walking.

On Facebook, Russ Jackson said: “The problem lies with lazy parents who live in the town yet insist on taking their kids to school instead of biking or walking.”

Sarah Lorn added: “Do kids not walk anymore?”

However, Tanya Graves said that being a working parent left her pressed for time.

She said: “I, like many parents, (go to) work straight after the school run.

“I don’t have time to walk to school and back to tootle off to work.”

Other parents were concerned about the ‘danger’ the parking problems posed.

Clare Twigg said speeding cars were also a problem at De Aston School. On Facebook, she wrote: “A child will get killed one of these days.

“They need to park the speed detection van near the school.”

Several people claimed the problems in Mill Road were nothing new.

Dean Samuels wrote: “The parking outside the primary (school) has always been an issue for as long as I remember.

“The introduction of the parking fee in my eyes has had no negative effect on this issue.”