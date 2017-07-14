Rasen company absorbs cost of refugee aid transport

Two local businesses have joined forces to relieve some of the suffering of refugees stranded in the Epirus region of Greece.

Last month, Sunnyside Up farm shop launched an appeal for nappies and sanitary products to send to the area through the charity CalAid.

The call for aid came from Nicky Hammond, daughter of Sunnyside Up owners Hazel and Julian, who was volunteering in the region.

However, such was the generosity of Rasen area folk, transporting the aid to the charity’s depot slowly became a logistical nightmare.

That was until Geoff Hill, managing director of Rase Distribution, stepped in with an offer to transport the items for free.

“We are so grateful to Geoff for his help in transporting this amazing haul of nappies,” said Nicky.

“I have been truly blown away by the generosity and willingness of Lincolnshire people to help - I am very proud to call it my home county.”

As well as the donations of items at Sunnyside Up, there have also been coffee mornings and other collections going on everywhere.

“We’ve amassed at least 50,000 nappies, it’s incredible,” added Nicky.

“CalAid is a very small charity and this aid will go a long way to helping people who have fled war and poverty.

“Knowing we have a stock pile of nappies means we can look at other ways we can help, like giving out more supplies for newborns, glasses for kids who need them and new underwear for everyone we look after.

“Thank you so much.”

Earlier this year, Nicky took time off from her busy schedule as a TV producer and headed to Greece to volunteer for three weeks - five months later she is still working with the charity.

She is now on her way back to Greece, where she will welcome the shipment and help with its delivery.

“This really is hands on help,” said Geoff.

“We were pleased to be able to help as we felt this was a worthwhile cause to support and it is good to feel you can make a real difference to people through practical help.”