Rasen club’s new manager getting into the swing of things

Market Rasen Golf Club has welcomed a new man at the helm, whose task is to drive the whole business forward.

Mark Davis has joined the club as its business manager, a role he says he feels ‘privileged’ to have.

“The job lends itself very well to my passion, having been a golfer for the past 10 years,” he said.

“I feel very privileged to have got this position and I hope to balance the needs of my job role whilst also playing a little golf.”

The former bank and retail manager brings with him a wealth of experience and he says he is looking forward to promoting the club in the community and beyond.

“My position at the club is really a development role,” said Mark.

“Typically, people see golf clubs as very niche, but we want to break down that myth.

“We are very much open for business to non-members and they will be assured of a warm welcome.”

The welcoming nature of the Rasen club is something Mark has experienced first hand.

“From day one, everybody knew who I was and wished me well,” said Mark.

“I really couldn’t have asked for more.

“We have more than 50 hectares of land here.

“It is a very tree-lined course, undulating but not too lumpy and so picturesque.

“It is ranked as the 6th best course in Lincolnshire and 18th in the east Midlands - and it really does live up to its name.

“It is the only club in Lincolnshire to have been awarded the prestigious Golf Mark accreditation, which is something to be proud of.”

Now, the father of two is looking at the longevity of the club and is working to encourage more young people to take up the sport.

Mark said: “It is a challenge trying to increase junior players and also mid-range players.

“Our golf pros are doing some great work with schools and colleges, but we also need to look at people who are still working and only have an hour or two to spare - that is where our short course comes in.”

Mark is also keen to promote a new sport - footgolf.

“There are around 200 clubs in the UK and it would be good to get it off the ground here,” he said.

“It provides a perfect transition to golf for footballers, combining the two sports.”

As the name suggests, the players kick a football around the course and aim to get it into the holes in as few shots as possible.

“It would be a great addition to what we can offer here,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mark is looking to help the club’s 500 members continue to enjoy the facilities and also working to encourage more non-players to the Legsby Road venue.

“We have some fantastic food on offer here,” said Mark.

“The fish and chip nights have been extremely popular over the summer and continue to be held monthly over the winter months.

“We hope more non-members will be tempted to come down and give us a try. We are sure they won’t be disappointed.”