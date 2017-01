Cadets and staff from Market Rasen Air Training Corps paid a visit to RAF Coningsby to see the station at work.

During the visit, the cadets managed to see the workings of 29 Squadron and to see the Typhoon aircraft close up.

They were also able to visit the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and compare the present day aircraft to those of years gone by.

Cadets meet at Waterloo Street, Market Rasen, Tuesday and Friday 7pm to 9.15pm. Details from 01507 606397 or oc.2292@aircadets.org