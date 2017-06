Air cadets from Market Rasen enjoyed a weekend camp in the Lincolnshire Wolds, where they were joined by cadets from Louth, Scunthorpe, Brigg, Grimsby, Mablethorpe and Immingham.

The camp took place at Oxcombe near Cadwell Park, where they extended their knowledge of camping, cooking and fieldcraft.

The cadets had a great weekend, in surroundings very different from their home environment, and are looking forward to attending the camp again next year.