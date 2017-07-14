Rasen beauty therapists’ success in high-brow awards

A Rasen beauty salon will be having to clear the mantlepiece as two of its beauty therapists have received nationwide recognition for their work.

Sarah Jlil and Brittany Beck of Spring Beauty have seen their hard work and dedication pay off as they both reached the final stage in the 2017 British Association of Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology awards - with Sarah not just winning her category, but for the second time in a row!

Both Sarah and Brittany were ‘thrilled’ to get to the final, which they described as ‘something they never expected’.

Sarah said to win again was ‘absolutely amazing’.

She added: “It’s a nationwide thing, so its so amazing to get that level of personal recognition for your hard work and what you do.

“You have to apply in writing to put yourself forward for consideration - which is nerve wracking enough!”

Sarah was crowned Holistic Therapist of the Year - something she says she ‘did not expect’ - despite having won before.

She said: “It was truly fantastic for me and the salon.

“BABTAC is really looked up to and widely known across the whole industry - so achieving this for a second time is unbelievable.”

Brittany was up for the Brow Specialist Award - and was very surprised to have made the semi final - let alone the grand final in London’s Banking Hall.

Brittany said: “I was thrilled to get to the final - but it was pretty nerve wracking!

“I had to perform a high definition brow treatment and be judged on it.

“It was really intense - like being back in college again.

“And it was really hard to conentrate with them asking you all sorts of technical questions.”

For Brittany, making it to the final was ‘really special’.

She said: “I was delighted to have finished in the top four in the category.

“It was just so exciting for me and for the salon.”

Both Sarah and Brittany seem keen to enter again next year - but for now its back to the job they love.