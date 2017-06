Rase Park, the home of Market Rasen Town football and cricket clubs, will be receiving £2,000 thanks to local shoppers.

They came second in the recent round of the Tesco Bags of Help scheme, where shoppers put blue discs into one of three containers to support local projects.

The money will go towards replacing the old concrete path outside the clubhouse.

“We are delighted and thanks go to everyone who made it happen,” said Rase Park steward Kerri Paul.