Rare Osgodby tractor collection goes to auction

An Osgodby man’s rare collection of international tractors is set to go under the hammer later this year.

The Dave Boyles International Collection will be sold at auction on April 22 by East Anglian-based auctioneer, Cheffins.

It is described as one of the most important collections of vintage International tractors in the firm’s April Vintage Sale and is expected to generate in excess of £80,000.

Dave Boyles, from Osgodby, is a well-known figure on the vintage tractor circuit and is a regular at all county vintage shows and rallies.

His son, Ashley Boyles, is a ploughing match champion and regularly represents the UK across the globe.

There will be 23 International tractors offered at the auction, many of which are rare models.

One of the stellar lots will be the International 614 with Roadless front axle conversion.

It is the rarest tractor in the collection and it is believed to be one of only five examples of the model ever built.

It is expected to make in the region of £12,000-£14,000.

Oliver Godfrey, Director, Cheffins said that particular models, such as the Internaitional 3588 ‘Snoopy’, are ‘likely to generate a good deal of attention’.

He added: “Dave Boyles has decided to cash in his pension and offer these rare and exciting tractors to the open market.

“We are thrilled to be involved in the sale of the collection and expect a number of machines to sell for top prices.”