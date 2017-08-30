Ramping up the fun to bring Rasen alive

Plans for Market Rasen’s new skate park will be officially unveiled at the town’s forthcoming Rasen Live event.

As previously reported, funds have been secured for the ramps in the £95,000 project, but the skatepark group still needs to raise £25,000 for the groundworks and installation.

The latest donation came from the town’s Tesco store through their Bags of Help scheme. Louie Herrett was delighted to accept the cheque on behalf of the group from store manager Jen Allmond and Community Champion Jenny Stimson.

“As a store manager, I feel very proud to be supporting the local community and helping provide for the young people of the town,” said Jen Allmond.

“Also receiving funds from this round has been Osgodby play area (£2,000) and the Rock Foundation (£1,000).

“Thank you to Jenny, our community champion, for her continued support within her role.”

Now the skatepark group is ready to reveal their plans for the Mill Road Park site at the Rasen Live event on Saturday, September 9.

Deputy mayor Stephen Bunney, who has been instrumental in driving the group forward, said: “We are really looking forward to the September 9 event when we shall be making the announcement of the full actual scheme and the proposed timetable.

“I am very proud of the contributions made by the young people and they thoroughly deserve to get a first class recreational facility.”

The skatepark group will be running a number of activities, including a bouncy castle, in the market square on September 9, from 10am to 6pm

Following on from the success of the June event, the day will also see another bric-a-brac market from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

The fun continues through the afternoon with live music in the auction shed from 1pm to 5pm.

Lined up to perform are the Market Rasen Ukulele Band, Felicity Turner, Jools Hirst and Byron, together with Louth-based rock band Project Redshift.