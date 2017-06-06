Rallying call for children’s cancer charity by Rasen transplant recipient

A Market Rasen student, who underwent a liver transplant as a baby, is planning a summer with a difference – travelling 10,000 from London to Mongolia by car.

Peter Randall (21), his uncle Simon and their friend Shaun are taking part in the Mongol Rally in July in a bid to raise funds for Children’s Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF), a charity which means a lot to Peter and his family.

As a baby, Peter was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a rare form of liver cancer.

As well as receiving chemotherapy, at just 17-months-old Peter underwent a liver transplant, receiving part of his dad’s liver.

Peter said: “When I used to attend the liver clinic at King’s College Hospital, staff from CLDF would be there with support and information for families.

“I don’t have much recollection of this time, but my parents have told me about what CLDF did, not just to help me, but to help them through it too.

“This charity does a brilliant job ensuring that children with liver disease can live their lives to the full, even though they have a lifelong condition.”

Peter is currently studying History with Celtic and Anglo Saxon Studies at Aberdeen University and enjoys hiking in hisspare time.

He said: “I’ve always been keen to give something back to CLDF, so when Shaun and Simon suggested the Mongol Rally I thought it was a fantastic opportunity..”

The trio will be driving through 18 countries, several mountain ranges, a couple of deserts and seven time zones in a 17 year old VW Polo with no back up and no assistance.

The expedition is due to take six weeks and as all three participants are keen football fans, they will be travelling as the Footie Mad Nomads and sporting a great big football on the car roof.

Alison Taylor, CLDF Chief Executive commented: “We are the only UK charity dedicated to

fighting all forms of childhood liver disease which we do by providing information to

healthcare professionals, emotional support for families, funds for research and a voice for

all those affected. We rely entirely on voluntary donations so we are delighted and truly

grateful that Peter, Simon and Shaun are doing this for us. It’s a huge commitment although

it sounds like an amazing experience. We hope they thoroughly enjoy it and look forward to

hearing all about their adventure!” To find out more about Peter’s summer adventure go to support the Footie Mad Nomads go

to http://footiemadnomads.com

For more information on CLDF visit childliverdisease.org

