RAF sergeant goes the distance for Armed Forces charity

Sergeant Ken Ivory from RAF Waddington endured blisters, aching muscles and bad weather for the long-distance run along the Viking Way, the long distance pathway from the banks of the Humber River to Lincolnshire, to raise money for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

Running off road over such a long distance can be punishing, so Ken had a small support group of fellow runners, which included work colleagues and their families, to keep him focused and motivated.

These runners took it in turns to run alongside him for several miles at a time, including overnight, whilst keeping him fuelled up with food and water.

Ken has been a SSAFA volunteer for more than 26 years and currently holds the post of Treasurer at the North West London branch.

“I have had a huge amount of support from my Squadron throughout this 100 mile run,” said Ken, after completing the run.

“It’s been an amazing opportunity to bond as a team and the crew were with me for the whole way, running alongside and keeping me safe.

“I’m feeling surprisingly fresh and only cramped up once.

“I was running for SSAFA as I wanted to help raise awareness of the incredible work they do.”

SSAFA provides vital support for members of the Forces, past and present, and their families when in need.

From helping those coming to terms with life changing injuries or having lost a loved one in battle, to providing care for elderly veterans, SSAFA works tirelessly to provide help and support for all members of the military family.