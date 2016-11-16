Quiz night will help bring Louth skate park closer to reality

A special quiz night will be the next fundraising event in aid of LouthXSports, as the campaign steps ever-closer to fulfilling its long-term ambition of building a BMX and skate park in the town, next to the leisure centre.

The fundraising event will take place at My Father’s Moustache pub in North Holme Road, Louth, on Saturday, November 26.

Doors will open at 7pm, ready for an 8pm start.

Quiz teams should be four to six players, and the fee to take part is just £8 per person. A light buffet will be provided, and there will also be a raffle.

John Andrews, the chairman of LouthXSports, said: “We have been working closely with our partners ELDC and Magna Vitae, and are awaiting final confirmation from our major funding partner that they are happy with our proposals.

“We are still seeking additional funds in order that we can deliver the best experience for our ‘extremers’, and we still need the support of the people of Louth.”

John added: “The group has had continued promotion via Darren Dodds and his skate park music evenings, held at the King’s Head.

“Thanks to Sharon (landlady at the King’s Head) too for her monetary support.”

John also gave thanks to Marcus and Gail Chamberlain from My Father’s Moustache, for hosting the upcoming quiz night and for previously hosting a successful race night for the group.

Tickets can be booked through the LouthXSports Facebook page, or directly from My Father’s Moustache.

Call John on 07908 544199 or Yvonne on 07806 840406 for more information.