Enjoy a great evening of quizzing in Market Rasen’s Festival Hall this Friday, June 23.

Teams of four to six, but can be made up on the night.

For £5 per person, you also get the chance to win a case of wine and enjoy a generous ploughman’s dinner.

The bar will be open all evening too.

The fun starts at 7pm, with tickets available in advance only from Zeph Lawes on 07539 103769 or The Rectory on 01673 844770.