Queen visits Humberside Airport

Humberside Airport hosted a special Royal Visit yesterday (Thursday), when her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II visited the airport to complete her visit to Hull for the UK City of Culture 2017 celebrations.

The airport was Her Majesty’s last destination after arriving in Hull on the Royal Train in Paragon Station to unveil a plaque to mark her trip, greet City of Culture volunteers and visit the Siemens wind turbine factory. After visiting the University of Hull to officially open the £28m Allam Medical Building, the Queen met Humberside Airport Managing Director Deborah Zost, before leaving the region.

Her Majesty’s last visit to the region was in March 2009.

Previously, she visited Beverley in 2002 as part of the Golden Jubilee, as well as a visit in 1981 to officially open the Humber Bridge.

Humberside Airport has also hosted another Royal Visit this year, after their Royal Highnesses the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived at the airport in February to start their visit to Hull.

Deborah Zost, Humberside Airport’s Managing Director, said: “To meet with the Queen is an honour and I am pleased that she has seen the hard work of our team, who provide a high-quality service.

“Both major Royal Visits to the region this year make a difference in raising awareness about how much the Humber region has to offer, from both tourism and business perspectives.

“Humberside Airport is committed to doing its part to help create a great impression on a customer’s arrival and departure from the region through the high levels of service we pride ourselves in.”

Humberside Airport provides a range of international and domestic flights to the East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire region.

Most recently, the new Hampton by Hilton Hotel opened on the airport site to increase the range of amenities available for customers.