Purple planting for polio awareness in Brigg

Brigg Rotarians are promoting a national Rotary initiative to support the eradication of polio.

Members are busy selling and planting 20,000 crocus corns in Brigg and the surrounding villages.

Project leader Chris Darlington of Brigg Rotary Club said: “We are raising funds to pay for vaccinations and also increase awareness of polio.

“Purple is the colour of a child’s finger which is dipped once they have been vaccinated.”

The last Polio outbreak in Britain was in 1982, but the disease continues to affect countries throughout the world.

Brigg Rotary wants are selling the corns at ten for £1 and also planting them in regularly mown areas and other places where they can be seen to brighten up local communities.

“We intend to be carrying out planting during the last two weekends in November,” added Mr Darlington.

“Offers of anyone wanting to help by buying corns are welcome, as are offers of helping to plant the crocuses.

“For more information contact or call into Brigg Tourist Information Centre in the market place and leave your address or other contact details.”