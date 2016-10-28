Public support for upkeep of historic Lincolnshire mill

One of the areas most historic landmarks is looking forward to a brighter future thanks to the generosity of local residents and businesses.

Wrawby Postmill is once again looking smart having been re-painted by Brian Willey and Son of Wrawby.

The Wrawby Windmill Preservation Society invited those who had generously helped by donating to the project to an event at the mill to see the finished result.

“It is pleasing so many in the community and surrounding area are taking such a pride in the mill as an attractive and important symbol of Wrawby’s heritage,” said a spokesman for the Preservation Society.

Supporters included various village residents and organisations.

Jotun Paints donated the paint for the body of the mill, with other contributions coming from Peacock and Binnington, Clugstons, R and E Aggregates and Centrica

Wrawby Parish Council also keenly backed the project.

Open days have taken place on Sundays and Bank Holidays through the past summer, which were well supported by local residents and visitors alike, further helping the fund raising effort for the paint up completed last month.

Postmill pointers:

The Postmill played a vital role for many centuries.

It is the last of a once common type of construction in the county and in the whole of the North of England.

There has been a mill on the site since the mid 16th century.

By the 1960s, the postmill had deteriorated to such an extent a major restoration group formed, led by Brigg man Jon Sass, which raised enough money to restore the mill and also get the sails turning again.

Mr Sass is still involved with the Wrawby Windmill Preservation Group; the secretary is Susan Day of Wrawby.