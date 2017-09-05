Popular Wragby Show has ‘busiest year ever’

The ever-popular Wragby Show proved once again that it is one of the highlights of Lincolnshire’s calendar this year with an ‘amazing turnout’ of both people and animals!

The spectacular displays of machinery,livestock and more captivated thousands of visitors to the event on Sunday.

President of Wragby Show Mike Perkins is pictured presenting David Cosgrove with the Supreme Champion Herring Trophy for his magnificently displayed shire horse ' Hainton Tiara' which is owned by the Cosgrove and Poucher family. This wonderful horse has been selected to appear at the Horse of the Year Show in London later this year. EMN-170309-205129001

Crowds at the ‘busier than ever’ showground enjoyed a heart-stopping performance from the James Dylan Stunt World motorcycle team, as well as a superb acrobatic display from the Galloping Acrobats atop their team of horses.

Visitors were also treated to a variety of tradestands and livestock shows, including the iconic heavy horse classes.

The popular dog show was also a hit with spectators and competitors alike.

Ten-year-old Zoe from Louth said: “I’ve not been before but I’ve had great fun.

Members of the James Dylan Stunt World motorcycle display team in action at Wragby Show on sunday EMN-170309-205156001

“I especially liked seeing all the animals.

“I hope to come again next year.”

Show secretary Sarah Russon said: “This year’s show was busier than ever and a real success.

“We’ve had loads of positive comments which is always lovely.

The Dog Show classes at Wragby Show were popular, supported by owners from a wide area. EMN-170309-205116001

“We hope to have raised at least as much for charity as last year - that’s what it’s all about.”

Photos by John Edwards

Horncastle gardeners Shirley and Dave Read who both scooped two firsts in the horticultural section at Wragby Show & Country Fayre on Sunday with flowers and vegetables. EMN-170309-205143001

Terry Marshall of Keelby who won a first prize with his Buff Orpington Bantam Cockerel at the East of England Poultry Club competition during Wragby Show on Sunday. EMN-170309-205101001

Members of the Lincolnshire Oil Engine Society brought a large display of old stationary engines to the Wragby Show. Puctured, from left, are Fred Wright, Sid Mann, John Woodhead and Geoff Lawson. EMN-170409-064253001

The curious Alpaca`s were a popular attraction at Wragby Show on Sunday. EMN-170409-064229001

Staff of the Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bike Service with their support team, on the bike Alison Millington, James and Nicky Cook and far right Paul Evans at the Wragby Show. EMN-170409-064216001

Seven-year-old William Vince aboard a 1931 Fowler Road Locomotive which he would love to drive when he is older. EMN-170409-064133001