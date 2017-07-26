West Lindsey Leader has ‘confidence’ in management team

Have your say

The Leader of West Lindsey District Council Coun Jeff Summers says he has ‘confidence’ in the existing management team to take the council forward.

The news comes just weeks after the council’s chief executive took early retirement and interim arrangements were agreed with the three directors - Eve Fawcett-Moralee, Ian Knowles and Mark Sturgess.

Coun Summers said: “I have full confidence in the management team who have worked hard and will continue to do so for the council.

“They each have clear roles and accountability and have taken on extra responsibilities previously carried out by the chief executive.

“Together we are committed to implementing the Corporate Plan, delivering the priorities set and maximising the physical, financial and social benefits to our residents across the district.

“After several years of operation we are still offering assistance to local communities through the councillor initiative fund and asset fund.

“We have strong financial management and reputable development partners to help progress the growth and regeneration of the district.

“The enthusiasm within our team, the whole council staff and members has never been greater.

“I am looking forward to working progressively with all at West Lindsey and sharing the excitement of success as we progress.”

Eve Fawcett-Moralee is the Commercial and Economic Growth Director, whose focus is developing projects and programmes to regenerate the district by bringing back into use brown field sites, helping existing business to grow and encourage new business to the district.

A major part of Eve’s remit, with her team is to draw down external funding and kick start the two sustainable urban extensions on the edge of Gainsborough.

She will also represent the council at the Greater Lincolnshire LEP.

Mark Sturgess is the Chief Operating Officer responsible for performance and delivery of all services.

He will deal with the statutory responsibilities assigned to the Chief Executive when acting as Head of Paid Service and Director of Sure Staff Ltd.

Ian Knowles is the Director of Resources and the section 151 officer, responsible for the management and Planning of Resources and Governance.

He will now be responsible for the Financial Strategy and representation at Countywide Chief Executive meetings plus the national agenda.

Alan Robinson, who is the Strategic Lead for Democracy and Business Support, has been appointed as the returning officer for the council.

The arrangements that have been put in place will be reviewed after six months, January 2018.

