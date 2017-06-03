West Lindsey Councillor Resigns

Adam Duguid, who was elected as a Conservative District Councillor for the Scotter & Blyton Ward in May 2015, has written to Manjeet Gill, the Chief Executive of West Lindsey District Council to inform her of his decision to resign his public office.

Adam said: “I have decided to resign as an elected member of West Lindsey District Council owing to my concerns that I cannot continue to pursue my business interests and in good conscience perform the role of a district councillor.

“It has become clear that I am not able to fulfil this role to the fullest extent that I would wish, maintain the integrity of the office I have held going forward whilst becoming increasingly involved with the Council’s entrepreneurial and commercialisation agenda.

“It is right and proper that the people of the Scotter & Blyton ward have a councillor who can work hard, in their interest.

“It has been a tremendously exciting period to be involved in our democracy and working with the very dedicated team of Conservative councillors who run the Council.

“I am so proud to have worked with people to deliver a shared vision of making the district more prosperous, more enterprising, more accessible and more connected; a vision of a West Lindsey that is increasingly green, where people want to live, work and visit; where we are encouraging residents to be, and building communities that are, more active and healthy.

“I regret deeply that I am unable to complete my full term but know that local residents will understand that with a diminishing trust in politics, politicians and our democratic institutions, it is important to act, not just meeting the legal obligations, but acting with principle, conviction and transparency.”

Mr Duguid first stood as a Conservative candidate in 2002 and was elected to serve as a district councillor for the Market Rasen Ward.

He was subsequently re-elected in 2006 and served until May 2010.

He was Leader of the Council between 2009-2011.

In 2015, he returned to the council having been successful in seeking election to represent the communities of the Scotter & Blyton ward.

Coun Jeff Summers, the Conservative Leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “I am very sorry to lose such an good and personable colleague, his commercial expertise will be missed; however, I do understand the very principled reasons for his decision; I and my colleagues wish him the very best for the future.”