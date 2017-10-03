West Lindsey Council gets financial clean bill of health

The annual independent audit by KPMG has assessed the Council’s Statement of Accounts 2016/17 resulting in the best possible outcome of an unqualified audit opinion.

In addition, auditors confirmed that West Lindsey District Council represents good value for money in its use of resources for the residents of the District.

The report states: “In our opinion the financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the authority as at 31 March 2017 and of the authority’s expenditure and income for the year then ended.”

The report concluded that the council achieved ‘unqualified value for money’.

This means they are satisfied that the authority has proper arrangements for securing financial resilience and challenging how it secures economy, efficiency and effectiveness.

Coun Giles McNeill, Chairman of the Governance and Audit Committee, was pleased with the positive assessment.

He said: “Our external auditors make sure that we are doing our part to spend public money wisely, properly managing the council’s accounts.

“This independent confirmation that the authority is undertaking its responsibilities properly is very welcome.

“I am confident that we will not allow complacency and will continue our efforts to maintain standards. It is important that we have robust and transparent measures in place as a public service.”

Auditors looked at the financial governance, financial planning and the financial control processes when assessing the authority.

It also examined how the council is prioritising resources and improving efficiency and productivity.

The Governance and Audit Committee is responsible for the following areas:

Corporate governance of the council – monitoring the operation of the constitution

Accounts and audit – approving the statement of accounts

Regulatory framework - monitoring the effective development and operation of risk management  Ethics and standards - promote and maintain high standards of conduct by councillors and co-opted members.

The committee’s remit also incorporates the internal audit programme, which changes each year.

Coun McNeill added: “Internal audits are also carried out regularly at the council which is important to ensure we continuously review our governance procedures.”

The full Audited Statement of Accounts can be viewed: https://www.westlindsey.gov.uk/my-council/contacts-facts-and-figures/council-spending/statement-ofaccounts/

Some of the performance highlights include:

£1.2 million of matched/levered funding to communities

98.48% of council tax collected

1.16% investment interest returns totaling £0.267m

157 grants awarded to local communities totalling £0.418million

43% increase in trade waste customers