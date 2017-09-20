West Lindsey considers charging for garden waste collection

Are you prepared to pay for West Lindsey District Council to collect your garden refuse?

That’s the issue the authority is currently seeking residents’ views on.

The council is the last local authority in Lincolnshire still offering the service for free.

But, now the council needs to consider all its options including introducing a charge for the service.

Coun Sheila Bibb, Chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee at the Council, said: “We are the last council within the Lincolnshire County Council area who are not currently charging for garden waste collections.

“We have done our best to resist the need to charge for the service for many years, by looking at other ways to bring income into the district so we can protect services that residents’ value.

“We have been developing our commercial opportunities - but we have to do more.

“Our grants from Government continue to be phased and we will lose all Government grant to support our services by 2019 –which means tough decisions need to be made now.

“We must either reduce our services to match the reduced funding available or fund existing services from other income”.

WLDC councillor for Market Rasen Thomas Smith said: “Coun Bibb is quite right - the council is losing its remaining revenue support grant, as indeed all local councils are.

“I urge residents to take part in this consultation and they can rest assured their views will be taken into account.”

The district council is required to provide a free rubbish and recycling service, but it can charge for a garden waste collection service.

Residents will have until 19 November to have their say on the proposals.

Responses will be considered by the council before a decision is made. Further consultation information and details of how residents have their say, will shortly be delivered to all residents in West Lindsey.

Visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/gardenwasteconsultation for more information.