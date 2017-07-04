West Lindsey CEO announces she is leaving the role

The Chief Executive Officer of West Lindsey District Council, Manjeet Gill, has announced she will be taking early retirement and leaving the role she has held for more than seven years.

She said: “Losing my son unexpectedly last year has made me reflect upon my priorities after seven years at West Lindsey.

“Now that the Local Plan is delivered and the devolution partnership ceasing, the current circumstances have been opportune to allow me to step down with the council’s support and build upon this experience for the next stage of my career, which must include more time with my remaining family.”

“I have been fortunate to work with talented councillors, staff and partners to shape a Council that has broken the mould to become more entrepreneurial and outward looking, to save RAF Scampton and Trinity Arts Centre from closure; improve health services and secure multi million pound funding with our many partnership teams.

“The highlights personally are seeing community groups such as X Church funded to help some of the most vulnerable adults and young people in partnership with mental health services and supporting communities with local facilities including over 32 neighbourhood plans.”

Coun Jeff Summers, the Leader of the Council, has worked with Manjeet for the last seven years as Deputy Leader and latterly as Leader.

He said: “Manjeet has taken us on a journey from a council where the Audit Commission was raising questions about its Governance to one that is not only financially stronger by being more entrepreneurial, but most importantly more inspirational and able to develop successful partnerships.

“Her energy, resilience and most importantly relentless ambition for the District will be missed.

“I am grateful that she returned to work so fast when we were in the middle of our devolution negotiations after her personal tragedy last year.

“I also respect her judgment in deciding to step down now as I agree that it is the right time for the council.”