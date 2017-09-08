‘Supercouncil’ is no more - so ‘sharing is way forward’

Local authorities in Lincolnshire need to work more closely together, if they are to overcome the challenge of delivering services amid massive cuts in Government funding.

That is the warning from East Lindsey District Council leader Craig Leyland who has confirmed any lingering plans for devolution in the county are ‘dead in the water.’

Two years ago, Lincolnshire was tipped to become a unitary authority with the Government pledging to plough in millions of pounds.

However the plans were scuppered when several councils indicated they were against the idea and, in particular, the role of a mayor.

Coun Leyland added that ELDC are combating the issue by ‘working well’ with West Lindsey District Council to boost tourism.

He said: “Devolution is dead in the water, certainly in the short term.

“The only way we (East Lindsey) will succeed is by increased co-operation with other councils.”

He added: “We are working well with West Lindsey, sharing information and jointly promoting websites which are already making a huge difference to tourism in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

“There are many other opportunities.

“Shared working is the way forward. It’s the only way we are going to deal with the challenges we face.”