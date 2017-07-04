Sir Edward Leigh backs Welton roundabout

Stalwart Conservative MP Sir Edward Leigh is backing calls for the junction of Lincoln Road and the A46 to be turned into a roundabout.

Sir Edward has added his voice to those of local residents calling on Lincolnshire County Council make a bid to the Department for Transport to secure funding to make such a change possible.

County councillor Lewis Strange has expressed that he is ‘in support’ of a Welton roundabout, adding he would ‘do all he can’ to ensure it is implemented.

Sir Edward said: “The delivery of this proposal will provide my constituency, and the wider area of Lincolnshire, with a number of benefits which cannot be underestimated.

“The junction layout is of significant concern in terms of safety and this is reflected by the high accident rate.

“Furthermore there are often noticeable delays on Lincoln Road particularly during peak hours which is caused by traffic queuing to join the A46.

“With significant expectations of housing growth in Welton these improvements are not only necessary to improve safety and reduce existing congestion issues but also to support the economic development of the area as a whole, providing homes for a growing population.

“I therefore wholeheartedly support this scheme and bid to apply for funding as part of the National Productivity Investment Fund.”

A scheme to improve the junction with the A46 is likely to cost in the region of £3 million.

It is likely that the county council would seek around £2 million from the Government and make up the rest of the cost from their own funds and developer contributions via Section 106 agreements.

Previously, funding has been secured for our area with allocations for a 5.2km section of road at Bishopbridge A631, Market Rasen and a 22.3km section of the A631 between Market Rasen and Louth.