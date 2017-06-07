Rasen councillor to work on ‘highway issues’ after RTC ‘spike’

Market Rasen’s West Lindsey District Councillor Thomas Smith has vowed to ’ensure agencies are doing all they can’ in the wake of what he calls a ‘spike’ in RTCs on the A46 in recent weeks.

Residents and councillors alike are calling for major improvements to be made after three crashes in three days last month.

A female motorcyclist in her 30s - named locally as Naomi Fox - died in one of three collisions.

Last week, Market Rasen’s county councillor Lewis Strange said he is committed to doing ‘all in his power’ to secure a new roundabout at the accident-hotspot junction of the A46 and A631 in Middle Rasen.

Coun Smith extended his condolences to those affected by the RTCs, and revelead his own personal experience of the devastation they can cause.

“Residents will of course be aware of the spike in RTC’s in the area.

“If changes need to be made, I have no training in such matters and to comment would be inappropriate.

“In respect to the fatality there will be an ongoing investigation - again it would not be appropriate to comment.

“However, I am sure the reaction in the community will be one of sympathy for those who have been affected by the accidents.

“In respect to my own reaction it is one of the deepest sympathy.

“I am very aware what impact such incidents like these, and the tragic fatality, have on family and friends of those concerned as I lost my late father in an RTC in 2009.”

Coun Smith also outlined his committment to ‘ensuring’ that ‘issues’ with the road are worked on.

“I will, however, work with colleagues on these highway issues.

“Through working together we shall do our utmost to ensure the relevant agencies are doing all they can to make certain that our roads are as safe as they possibly can be.”