New housing manager role for West Lindsey

West Lindsey District Council has appointed a new housing strategy and supply manager to deliver its ambitious vision for the district.

The innovative new role has been created to enable the delivery of the council’s housing growth ambitions set out in the recently approved Central Lincolnshire Local Plan.

Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Cllr Jeff Summers welcomed the news of the appointment.

He said: “We have a robust local plan which has been approved and adopted but now

we need to move into delivery.

“We need to take responsibility for making development happen and this role is critical

if we are going to increase the housing supply to meet housing need and aspiration.

“We recognise that we cannot do this alone but I believe we have a great team at WLDC that can identify opportunities and apply a solution focussed approach to make it happen.”

Di Krochmal brings to the role a wealth of experience, which will help her work across the growth, regeneration, housing and planning areas of the council.

She said: “We are clear that our role as an enabling authority is crucial especially if we are to realise our ambition to increase housing supply, meet housing need and transform our neighbourhoods.

“To achieve this we will need to work with a range of partners across all tenures,mbalancing the needs and aspirations of all within legislation and policy.

“My experience of managing the Housing Zone Programme and forming key relationships needed for housing delivery has given me a great platform to begin this work.

“I look forward to the challenge of continuing to work with a flexible and pragmatic napproach to achieve delivery not only of affordable housing and sites within the housing zone but development within the wider remit of this role.”

Di’s role incorporates partnership working with the Homes and Communities Agency, something she has developed over the last year with the implementation of the Housing Zone.

WLDC Home Choices Manager Michelle Howard said: “Achieving a varied and effective housing offer allows the council to genuinely put people first.

“Getting the housing offer right impacts on all aspects of life including jobs, health, education, transport and regeneration”.