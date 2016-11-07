MP urges people to prepare for winter

With winter fast approaching Sir Edward Leigh, the veteran Member of Parliament for Market Rasen, has called for residents to make sure they are taking advantage of free help and support with energy bills.

Sir Edward said: “I want everyone to be prepared for winter and to know what help is available to them, and their family and friends.

“So I want to encourage people to contact their energy suppliers and find out what support is available to them.

“There are a number of simple steps that everyone should take to make sure they are keeping their bills down and themselves and their home warm this winter.”

Constituents may be entitled to extra support from the Government and their energy supplier if they meet certain criteria.

Schemes such as ‘Warm Home Discount’ give a one off discount of £140.