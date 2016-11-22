MP Sir Edward welcomes ‘positive news’ on job front

Market Rasen and Caistor MP Sir Edward Leigh has welcomed the latest statistics showing an improving situation regarding employment in his constituency.

The total number of unemployed claimants in the Gainsborough constituency in October 2016 was 1,100.

This represents a rate of 2.5 percent of the economically active population, those aged 16 to 64 years.

However, this figure is still slightly higher than the national average, which is 2.4 percent, and is the 269th highest of the 650 UK constituencies.

“I welcome the improvement in local employment statistics,” said Sir Edward.

“The security of a job, being able to provide for oneself and family, ensures people can live their lives with dignity, not having to rely on state hand-outs.

“Back in February last year, the figure was nearly 1,500, so there are now almost 400 people back in work.

“It is very positive news.”

This latest figure includes 792 people claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance and 308 people claiming Universal Credit, who were required to seek work.

Sir Edward was speaking as it was revealed the total number of claimants, both Jobseeker’s Allowance and Universal Credit, is now 68 lower than in October 2015.

In addition, there were 320 claimants aged 18-24 in the Gainsborough constituency in October 2016, five lower than in October last year.

Damian Green, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said: “I am very pleased that yet again we have a set of figures from the Office of National Statistics that defies expectations, with employment continuing to run at a record high and unemployment falling to an 11-year low.

“ There are now 31.8 million people in work – an increase of almost 2.8 million since 2010.”

Nationally, the latest figures show there were 876,000 unemployed men, 82,000 fewer than for a year earlier, and 728,000 unemployed women, 64,000 fewer than for a year earlier.

There were 23.24 million people working full-time, up 350,000, and 8.56 million people working part-time, up 110,000, with average weekly earnings increasing by 2.3 percent, including bonuses, and 2.4 percent, excluding bonuses, year on year.