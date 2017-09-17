Lincolnshire ‘shorn of £300m’, says local county councillor

Lincolnshire County Council has been ‘shorn of £300m in the last three years’, according to Market Rasen’s Lincolnshire county councillor Lewis Strange.

This was revealed in Coun Strange’s report at last week’s Market Rasen Town Council meeting (September 6).

He added that the authority was hoping to change the way it was funded to get cash to put back into the region by changing the way is was funded.

In terms of income, Coun Strange also told the meeting that tourism has increased in Lincolnshire, with 20 per cent more visitors to the county.

Coun Strange also mentioned an upcoming rail forum with East Midlands Train Service.

He said: ‘Rest assured, I will be present and raising Market Rasen’s rail concerns at this forum.

“I know it to be something very close to the hearts of people in Market Rasen.

“I will be asking for an improved service to and from Market Rasen, as well as increasing carriage numbers on services.

“No one should have to be left stranded on the platform.”