Election: Tory candidate - election is not just about Brexit

Sir Edward Leigh says he will ‘champion’ local communities - if he is re-elected as Market Rasen’s MP on June 8.

The Tory candidate said the election is ‘about more than just Brexit’ and continued to hammer home his party’s promise of a ‘strong and stable’ government.

Sir Edward said: “Since 1983, people throughout the constituency have been kind enough to elect me as their MP.

“It is a privilege that I take seriously and strive to do my very best for everyone.

“I will support a Conservative Government to negotiate a deep and special partnership between a free UK and a strong and successful European Union.

“The elect is about more than just Brexit.

“It is about what sort of government we want – a strong and stable government under Theresa May, governing in the national interest or the alternative.

“It is about building a prosperous economy which delivers for all; about securing the future of our NHS on a sustainable footing — an NHS that is properly resourced and staffed — built on sure foundations that will last.

“This election is about making sure that our children have the world-class education they deserve.

“It is about our elderly population living their lives with respect and dignity and about the most vulnerable in our society getting the help, care and support they need.”

Sir Edward went on to stress he aimed to work to secure additional government funding for Lincolnshire with particular focus on cash for the county’s police force.

He also vowed to continue m,the fight for improved bradband.

He added: “I will work with County Council colleagues and the Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones to fight for a sustainable and fairer funding settlement for rural parts of the country, like Lincolnshire.

“I will be your voice championing our struggling village shops, post offices, and amenities.

“I have relentlessly campaigned for better broadband for our area.”

Sir Edward went on to reveal he spent most weekends with his wife in the constituency.

He explained: “I would be honoured to continue my service for all the people of the constituency.”

Sir Edward will be defending a 15,000-plus majority and the seat is regarded by many experts as among the safest in the country for the Tories.

Also standing is Labour Party candidate Catherine Tite.

The Green Party have nominated newcomer Vicky Pearson and the Liberal Democrat challenge will come from Lesley Rollings who stood in 2015.