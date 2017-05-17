Election: Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for the Gainsborough constituency an ‘experienced and valued’ local councillor

Gainsborough Liberal Democrats’ General Election candidate says her party is ‘the only real alternative’ to the Conservatives’ dominance in the constituency.

Lesley Rollings will be the Liberal Democrats’ candidate for the Gainsborough constituency - which includes Market Rasen - for the general election, which is set to take place on Thursday June 8.

Ms Rollings has lived and worked in the constituency for over 25 years and, according to the Lib Dems, is an ‘experienced and valued counsellor’, having represented the area on the County Council, West Lindsey District Council and the Gainsborough Town Council.

If elected , Ms Rollings says she will ‘campaign to ensure the effective rural policing that our community needs’.

She also pledges to work with local businesses to ensure the best possible outcome for them following Brexit.

Ms Rollings said: “As a former teacher and the mother of a doctor I know only too well the corrosive and ineffective impact of the target-driven culture in the public sector, and I will campaign to put the professionals back in control.

Ms Rollings supports the WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) campaign which saw the pensions of Women born before 1954 cut at the last minute.

Ms Rollings added: “I am delighted to have been selected to represent the Gainsborough Constituency for the Liberal Democrats. It was clear from the County Council elections that only the Liberal Democrats can offer a real alternative to the Conservative party in this area”.

You must register to vote by Monday May 22 to be eligible to vote in this year’s general election.

Other candidates for Gainsborough

Conservative Sir Edward Leigh will be standing again in Gainsborough. He won by a majority of nearly 15,500 votes last general election- and will be hoping to repeat his success this time around.

The Labour party candidate contesting the Gainsborough seat will be Catherine Tite.

Standing for the Green Party in the Gainsborough constituency will be Vicky Pearson.

The Labour and Green Party candidates will be featured next week.