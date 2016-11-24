County councillor brands measures in Chancellor’s Autumn Statement as good for Lincolnshire people and businesses

The county council’s Executive Member for Economic Development, has expressed his support for the Chancellor Phillip Hammond’s announcements in his Autumn Statement.

Coun Colin Davie has welcomed the statement, which has been designed to cope with an uncertain financial future for the country with Brexit on the horizon.

Coun Davie said: “The last Autumn Statement, now to be replaced with an Autumn Budget, clearly begins the process of creating a more innovative, more productive UK economy – one that’s fit for the 21st century.

“But the chancellor is operating in an extremely tight fiscal envelope, so yesterday’s announcements should be seen as only the first steps towards that new economy.

“The next budget, in a year’s time, will need to be far-reaching and stimulating, addressing the combined impact of Brexit and the anticipated massive infrastructure stimulus and budget changes from the incoming US administration.

“As the chancellor has indicated, we live in a global economy and we must not find ourselves disadvantaged as we strive to make our ambitions for our area and country a reality.

“As a Conservative, I recognise the challenges the chancellor faces. But if we are to have a country that works for everyone then investment and financial measures must reach every place and every part.

“A number of measures, such as 100 per cent rate relief for small rural businesses, the freeze on fuel duty and the raising of personal allowances to £11,500, will specifically help Lincolnshire people and businesses.

“I’m also hopeful that the multi-million pound investment in roads and digital infrastructure will be of benefit locally. Good roads are vital to a business’s ability to move its goods – and staff – while fast broadband is equally important to our growing number of digital businesses.

“As a member of the Lincolnshire Enterprise Partnership board, I am very pleased to see the role of the LEP is now fully incorporated in the government’s economic planning and that further funding for the Midlands and East of England LEPs has been announced.

“I also note the specific mention of the Midlands Engine for Growth, a project that Lincolnshire is fully supportive of and engaged with.

“So overall, I believe this is a positive Autumn Statement for both the UK and Lincolnshire.”