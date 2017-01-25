Council taxpayers face £50 rise in bills

Council taxpayers in the Rasen area could still face a £50-plus hike in bills this year - even though the town council is set to impose one of the lowest increases in the county.

The town council is proposing a three per cent rise which equates to around 20p a week for a Band A property.

But add in anticipated increases from Lincolnshire County Council, West Lindsey District Council and the Lincolnshire Police Authority and the final figure could top £50 for the majority of households.

Lincolnshire County Council’s share will form the biggest slice council tax bills and is looking at 3.95 per cent increase with two per cent of that covering its social care budget.

LCC’s current bill for a Band D property is £1,128.83, and that would rise to £1,173,41 this year.

According to unconfirmed reports, West Lindsey is looking at a 2.5 per cent rise and the Police Authority two per cent.