Caistor Town Council welcomes new councillor

Caistor Town Council welcomed a new councillor to their ranks at their meeting in the Alan Caine Council Chamber last Thursday.

Two people had come forward for co-option and were nominated on the night - Stuart Davey and Stephen Gaughan.

The vacancy had arisen following the resignation of Byron (Baz) Burnett.

Voting for the two candidates resulted in a draw, so it was left to council chairman Alan Somerscales to use his casting vote, which saw Mr Gaughan be co-opted.

Coun Gaughan’s parents came to Caistor in 1955 from Ireland.

After attending school in Caistor and then Grimsby, Coun Gaughan joined the army.

During his service, he was posted to many countries and held some key positions.

Since leaving the army, he has worked in the south of the country for a national charity.

He said: “I greatly enjoyed my time working with young people and volunteers at the charity.

“I believe that with the experiences gained during my working life I can make a positive contribution to Caistor Town Council.”