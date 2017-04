CCTV in Caistor will be one of the items on the agenda for this month’s meeting of Caistor Town Council.

Councillors will also be discussing ideas for some form of commemoration to Alan Caine.

The meeting takes place in the Arts Centre of the town hall tonight, Thursday April 13.

A planning meeting will be held at 6.45pm, with the full council meeting from 7pm, starting, as always, with a ten-minute public forum.