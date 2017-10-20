Caistor CCTV consultation results awaited

A decision on the installation of CCTV in Caistor market place has been deferred.

A public consultation has been underway, with homes and businesses in the town receiving a survey to gauge opinion on the move.

The installation of the cameras by West Lindsey District Council was due for discussion at the October meeting of the Caistor Town Council, but such was the response to the survey, the data is still being collated.

However, resident Mike Stockwood, who owns a number of market place business properties, was not happy with how the survey has been conducted,

Speaking during the public forum at last week’s council meeting, Mr Stockwood claimed not every household had received the questionnaire, neither had all the surveys been collected.

The town councillors had hand delivered the questionnaires and also collected them.

“Everyone has done their share,” said council chairman Alan Somerscales.

“A number of residents have also sent responses direct to West Lindsey.”

It was back in May that Grant White, enterprise and community services manager for West Lindsey District Council, addressed Caistor councillors on the proposed five-camera plan.

Under the scheme, three cameras would be placed at the Sports and Social Club, which has already been implemented, while the other two would be in the market place.

Caistor council has the option to buy the cameras outright, or sign up for a four-year monitoring deal, which would cost £1,000 per camera, per year.

The cameras would be monitored, via a secure wireless connection to a control room at Gainsborough.

The town council has already set aside £5,000 in next year’s budget for the cameras.

The CCTV will be back on the agenda at the November meeting of Caistor Council.