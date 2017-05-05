A year of success and sadness for Caistor Council

A town to be proud of, a community that engages and a place where everyone works together for the good of the community.

That is the vision of Caistor Town Council and at last Thursday’s Annual Town meeting, Mayor Carol Mackenzie thanked everyone who is working towards that vision.

In her annual report, she spoke of some of the last year’s successes and ongoing work, as well as touching on the sadness felt at the death of stalwart councillor Alan Caine.

Keen to promote the town, Coun Mackenzie gave mention to the civic events she had attended ‘ensuring those in other Lincolnshire towns and villages are aware of all the good that happens in Caistor’ and also of the work being done through the LoveLincolnshireWolds initiative.

“The town council was pleased to support the national conference of Walkers are Welcome, in collaboration with Horncastle and Market Rasen, which was a great success with many new visitors to the area vowing to return,” added Coun Mackenzie.

“Another new event for this year is the classic cars in the Market Place on Sunday May 28, which council hopes will be well supported.”

Coun Mackenzie continued: “Council also continues to lobby West Lindsey District Council regarding Economic Regeneration and has held a number of meetings with senior officers and West Lindsey councillors over the past year to discuss this and improvements to the town.

“Town council has also lobbied Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) regarding permanent switching off of street lights around the town and was successful in appealing for the lights from North Street down to the sports ground to remain switched on. Unfortunately the joint campaign by Caistor and Nettleton Parish Council to switch the street lights on A46 back on has proved less successful to date but a review by LCC has been promised later in the year.”