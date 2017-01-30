Police warning over vehicle break-ins in Rasen

Lincolnshire Police have issued a warning after several reports of unknown individuals trying to gain access to vehicles in the Market Rasen area.

Several reports of this nature have been received over the last week and it has also been reported that some of the vehicles targeted had been left insecure or unlocked.

Lincolnshire Police are advising members of the public to make sure their vehicles are secured and locked at all times, and that any valuables are left out of view or are removed completely if at all possible.