Police ‘very concerned’ for Louth woman who has been missing for almost a week

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing Louth woman, who has not had contact with her family since Saturday (May 20).

Sharon Simpson, 49, was reported missing from her home yesterday (Thursday).

Police are becoming very concerned for her and have urged anyone who knows her whereabouts to call 101.

They are also appealing direct to Sharon to make contact so her family can be reassured that she is safe.

It is believed that Sharon could be in the Humberside area.

• Anyone with information should call 101 with incident reference number 446 of May 25.